FRSC suspends booking traffic offenders for fire extinguisher, light, caution signs violations

The Federal Road Safety Corps, FRSC, has suspended the booking of traffic offenders over Fire Extinguisher Violation (FEV), Caution Sign Violation (CSV) and Light Sign Violation (LSV).

In a circular trending on social media and dated December 27, 2016, the FRSC directed its staff to stop booking apprehended traffic offenders for FEV, CSV and LSV, but to enlighten them.

The circular signed by Deputy Corps Marshal, DCM Ojeme Ewhrudjakpor, however, stated that apprehended traffic offenders can be booked by FRSC officials for Light Sign Violation, only at nights.

