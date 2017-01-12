FRSC Warns Job Seekers Against Fraudsters, Says Commission Not Recruiting
The Federal Road Safety Commission (FRSC) has warned job seekers against fraudsters who use the name of the commission for extortion. The commission said on Thursday in Abuja that is was not recruiting. A statement by Dr Kayode Olagunju, Assistant Corps Marshal Policy Research and Statistics, said some fraudsters were those intending to be recruited …
The post FRSC Warns Job Seekers Against Fraudsters, Says Commission Not Recruiting appeared first on INFORMATION NIGERIA.
This post was syndicated from INFORMATION NIGERIA. Click here to read the full text on the original website.Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG