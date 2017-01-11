Pages Navigation Menu

Fuel Depots Shut Down As NUPENG Begins Nationwide Strike

Posted on Jan 11, 2017

Fuel depots across the country have stopped activities as a result of the three-day warning strike by the Nigeria Union of Petroleum and Natural Gas Workers (NUPENG) which started today.

The strike by the union, is to protest against anti-labour practices in the oil and gas sector.

As a result of the strike, loading of petroleum depots across the nation have been halted.  A union official, however, told reporters that the leaders of the union would hold a meeting with the Federal Government by 1pm today.According to NUPENG President, Mr Achese Igwe, the strike became necessary in order to draw attention to pressing issues in the oil and gas sector, such as casualisation, job security, non implementation of collective agreements and non involvement of the union in the ongoing divestment system by Shell Petroleum Development Company Limited and others.

 

