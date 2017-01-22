Fuel Scarcity In Sokoto: Tambuwal Issues Red Card To Marketers

Worried by the unpatritotic attitude of marketers in hoarding petroleum products to cause artificial scarcity and inflict pains on the citizenry in Sokoto state, governor, Aminu Waziri Tambuwal has issued a red card to any erring marketer.

Governor, Tambuwal who fiercely warned that, the State Government will instantly withdraw the Certificate of Occupancy (C of O) of any filing station in the state found to be hoarding fuel, added that, those said to be selling above federal government approved pump price will face same disciplinary action.

Tambuwal who went out on Sunday in company of the speaker of the State House of Assembly, Salihu Maidaji, to personally inspect the sales of fuel in some filing stations, warned that, his government cannot watch few unscrupulous individuals continue to inflict pains on many.

While maintaining that the supply of the commodity from the Nigeria National Petroleum Cooperation (NNPC) has not altered, Tambuwal decried any deliberate act by marketers aimed at creating artificial scarcity just for dubious gains.

As a speedy measure towards ending the artificial scarcity, Tambuwal divulged that, the government, along with the Department of Petroleum Resources (DPR), will set up a joint task force to move round filling stations to ascertain their compliance with laid down rules and regulations guiding their operations.

“The committee will go round, and any filling station found hoarding fuel will face the full wrath of the law,” Tambuwal added.

Recall that, the seat of the Caliphate has wallowed in harship as a result of the continued artificial fuel scarcity in the state.

LEADERSHIP had reported earlier that, the artificial scarcity orchestrated by the deliberate hoarding of petroleum products by marketers in Sokoto state has also had multiplier effect on most families as prices of things gets slight increment because of the hike transport.

More painfully, is the fact that, there are filing stations in the state that only sells fuel when there is scarcity of the product. Those filing stations outrightly sells above officials pump price and nobody dare say a word.

