Fuel scarcity looms as marketers stop importation – Vanguard

Fuel scarcity looms as marketers stop importation
NIGERIANS may be in for a round of fuel scarcity this new year, as marketers have stopped importation of the product. Marketers under the aegis of Depot and Petroleum Products Marketers Association (DAPPMA) said that the N660 billion debt owed them by …
Why kerosene, diesel are scarce, by DAPPMA
