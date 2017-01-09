Pages Navigation Menu

Fuel scarcity looms as NUPENG announces warning strike

Posted on Jan 9, 2017 in News | 0 comments

Nigeria Union of Petroleum and Natural Gas Workers, NUPENG, will begin a three-day nationwide warning strike on Wednesday, over disputes with International Oil Companies, IOCs. NUPENG explained that the decision follows indiscriminate sack of workers without benefits and refusal to allow their workers to join union. The union specifically accused some IOCs, including Exxon/Mobil and […]

