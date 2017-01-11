Fuel Scarcity Looms As NUPENG Begins 3-Day Warning Strike

The Nigeria Union of Petroleum and Natural Gas Workers (NUPENG) has declared a nationwide strike beginning from today. The strike which will affect the flow of petrol to filling stations, has shut down seven crude flow stations in the Niger Delta, a union official said on Wednesday. The strike is in protest over pay and …

