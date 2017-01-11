Fuel Scarcity Looms As NUPENG Begins 3-Day Warning Strike
The Nigeria Union of Petroleum and Natural Gas Workers (NUPENG) has declared a nationwide strike beginning from today. The strike which will affect the flow of petrol to filling stations, has shut down seven crude flow stations in the Niger Delta, a union official said on Wednesday. The strike is in protest over pay and …
The post Fuel Scarcity Looms As NUPENG Begins 3-Day Warning Strike appeared first on INFORMATION NIGERIA.
This post was syndicated from INFORMATION NIGERIA. Click here to read the full text on the original website.Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG