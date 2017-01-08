Pages Navigation Menu

Fulani attacks: Stop eating cow meat – Pastor Ikeorha charges Christians

Posted on Jan 8, 2017 in News | 0 comments

selling meat

A Pastor and President of Laybible Translation Group, Dele Ikeorha, has called on Christians to boycott the eating of beef indefinitely to protest against the killings of Christians by Fulani herdsmen across the country. This was contained in an article entitled, ‘Call to National Indefinite Cow Meat Boycott.’ Ikeorha explained that the boycott was necessary […]

