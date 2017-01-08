Fulani attacks: Stop eating cow meat – Pastor Ikeorha charges Christians
A Pastor and President of Laybible Translation Group, Dele Ikeorha, has called on Christians to boycott the eating of beef indefinitely to protest against the killings of Christians by Fulani herdsmen across the country. This was contained in an article entitled, ‘Call to National Indefinite Cow Meat Boycott.’ Ikeorha explained that the boycott was necessary […]
Fulani attacks: Stop eating cow meat – Pastor Ikeorha charges Christians
This post was syndicated from Daily Post Nigeria. Click here to read the full text on the original website.Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG