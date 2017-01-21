Fulani herdsmen-Farmers clash: Oyo govt sets up committee

By Ola Ajayi, Ibadan

Following incessant clashes between farmers and Fulani herdsmen, the Oyo state government has constituted stakeholder committees at both state and local government levels to look into the crisis. The government also urged both parties not to take laws into their hands.

The Special Adviser to Governor Abiola Ajimobi on Security, Mr. Olusegun Abolarinwa disclosed this yesterday in Ibadan while highlighting the activities of the state government on averting the incessant clashes between the two groups.

In his word, “the state government does not have any policy on grazing zone yet, as the federal government through the federal ministry of Agriculture is yet to make a pronouncement on nomadic rearing to be domesticated in all states and in the interim.

The post Fulani herdsmen-Farmers clash: Oyo govt sets up committee appeared first on Vanguard News.

This post was syndicated from Vanguard News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

