Fulani herdsmen hack five to death in Delta communities
No fewer than five persons have been hacked to death by suspected Fulani herdsmen in two separate attacks in Abraka and Obiaruku, both in Ethiope East and Ukwuani Local Government Area of Delta State. It was gathered that the incident happened over the weekend in a renewed clash between herdsmen and farmers in the areas […]
