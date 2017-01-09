Pages Navigation Menu

Fulani herdsmen hack five to death in Delta communities

Posted on Jan 9, 2017

crime7

No fewer than five persons have been hacked to death by suspected Fulani herdsmen in two separate attacks in Abraka and Obiaruku, both in Ethiope East and Ukwuani Local Government Area of Delta State. It was gathered that the incident happened over the weekend in a renewed clash between herdsmen and farmers in the areas […]

This post was syndicated from Daily Post Nigeria. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

