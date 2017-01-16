Pages Navigation Menu

Fulani herdsmen hack security officials, seven others to death in Niger

Posted on Jan 16, 2017 in News | 0 comments

A police Inspector and an Assistant Superintendent Officer of the Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps, NSCDC, among seven others, were weekend killed by Fulani herdsmen in Niger State. The herdsmen were said to have attacked Rafin Gona and Gbagyi villages in Bosso Local Government Area of the state in the wee hours of Sunday. […]

This post was syndicated from Daily Post Nigeria. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

