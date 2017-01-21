Fulani herdsmen on Jihad mission in Kaduna – Catholic Church insists
Vicar General of the Catholic Diocese Of Kafanchan, Rev. Ibrahim Yakubu, has restated the Church’s position that the crisis in Southern Kaduna is being carried out by Fulani herdsmen who are on a Jihad mission. Yakubu said events of the past years were enough confirmation that the herdsmen had an agenda. “First of all, all […]
Fulani herdsmen on Jihad mission in Kaduna – Catholic Church insists
This post was syndicated from Daily Post Nigeria. Click here to read the full text on the original website.Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG