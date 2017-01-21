Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

Fulani herdsmen on Jihad mission in Kaduna – Catholic Church insists

Posted on Jan 21, 2017 in News | 0 comments

Fulani-Herdsmen

Vicar General of the Catholic Diocese Of Kafanchan, Rev. Ibrahim Yakubu, has restated the Church’s position that the crisis in Southern Kaduna is being carried out by Fulani herdsmen who are on a Jihad mission. Yakubu said events of the past years were enough confirmation that the herdsmen had an agenda. “First of all, all […]

Got something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Fulani herdsmen on Jihad mission in Kaduna – Catholic Church insists

This post was syndicated from Daily Post Nigeria. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Leave a Reply

Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.