Full Draws for AFCON 2019 Qualifiers Out
The full draws for the qualifying games of the African Cup of Nations 2019 has been released. Nigeria is set to face South Africa.
See full list below;
Group A
Senegal, Equatorial Guinea, Sudan, Sao Tome or Madagascar
Group B
Cameroon, Morocco, Malawi, Comoros or Mauritius
Group C
Mali, Gabon, Burundi, Djibouti or South Sudan
Group D
Algeria, Togo, Benin, Gambia
Group E
Nigeria, South Africa, Libya, Seychelles
Group F
Ghana, Ethiopia, Kenya, Sierra Leone
Group G
Democratic Republic of Congo, Congo Brazzaville, Zimbabwe, Liberia
Group H
Ivory Coast, Guinea, Central African Republic, Rwanda
Group I
Burkina Faso, Angola, Botswana, Mauritania
Group J
Tunisia, Egypt, Niger, Swaziland
Group K
Zambia, Mozambique, Guinea-Bissau, Namibia
Group L
Cape Verde, Uganda, Tanzania, Lesotho
Note: Group winners and best three runners-up qualify for tournament with hosts Cameroon — Cameroon will compete in Group B and points awarded in their matches. If Cameroon win group, the runners-up will qualify; if they finish runners-up, the winners will qualify; if they finish third or fourth, the winners will qualify and the runners-up will compete for one of the three additional places
