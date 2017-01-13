Pages Navigation Menu

Full Draws for AFCON 2019 Qualifiers Out

Posted on Jan 13, 2017 in Sports

The full draws for the qualifying games of the African Cup of Nations 2019 has been released. Nigeria is set to face South Africa.

See full list below;

Group A

Senegal, Equatorial Guinea, Sudan, Sao Tome or Madagascar

Group B

Cameroon, Morocco, Malawi, Comoros or Mauritius

Group C

Mali, Gabon, Burundi, Djibouti or South Sudan

Group D

Algeria, Togo, Benin, Gambia

Group E

Nigeria, South Africa, Libya, Seychelles

Group F

Ghana, Ethiopia, Kenya, Sierra Leone

Group G

Democratic Republic of Congo, Congo Brazzaville, Zimbabwe, Liberia

Group H

Ivory Coast, Guinea, Central African Republic, Rwanda

Group I

Burkina Faso, Angola, Botswana, Mauritania

Group J

Tunisia, Egypt, Niger, Swaziland

Group K

Zambia, Mozambique, Guinea-Bissau, Namibia

Group L

Cape Verde, Uganda, Tanzania, Lesotho

Note: Group winners and best three runners-up qualify for tournament with hosts Cameroon — Cameroon will compete in Group B and points awarded in their matches. If Cameroon win group, the runners-up will qualify; if they finish runners-up, the winners will qualify; if they finish third or fourth, the winners will qualify and the runners-up will compete for one of the three additional places

