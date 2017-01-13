Full List: Buhari Appoints Management For River Basin Authorities
President Muhammadu Buhari has approved the reconstitution of the Executive Management of River Basin Development Authorities under the Federal Ministry of Water Resources. The appointments are with immediate effect. THE ANAMBRA-IMO RIVER BASIN DEVELOPMENT AUTHORITY (AIRBDA): Michael Nwabufo — Managing Director Michael C. Nwachukwu–Executive Director, Engineering Nweze B. Obasi — Executive Director, Agricultural Services Benjamin …
The post Full List: Buhari Appoints Management For River Basin Authorities appeared first on INFORMATION NIGERIA.
This post was syndicated from INFORMATION NIGERIA. Click here to read the full text on the original website.Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG