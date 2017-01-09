Full List Of Winners At The 2017 Golden Globes Awards

The 74th edition of the Golden Globes Awards held last night at The Beverly Hilton, Beverly Hills in California and had stars troop out to support others who emerged winner in their respective nominated categories. Here is the full list of awards categories, nominees and winners of the 74th Golden Globes awards. Best supporting actor,…

The post Full List Of Winners At The 2017 Golden Globes Awards appeared first on The Herald Nigeria – 24/7 News updates from Nigeria.

This post was syndicated from The Herald Nigeria – 24/7 News updates from Nigeria. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Email

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

