Full List Of Winners From The CAF Awards

The 25th edition of the Glo CAF Awards held on Thursday night to honor some of Africa’s brightest and best footballing talent. Here’s a full list of winners. African Player of the Year Pierre-Emerick AUBAMEYANG (Gabon & Borussia Dortmund) Riyad MAHREZ (Algeria & Leicester City) Sadio MANE (Senegal & Liverpool) African Player of the Year – Based in Africa Denis ONYANGO (Uganda & Mamelodi Sundowns) (Winner) Khama BILLIAT (Zimbabwe & Mamelodi Sundowns) Rainford KALABA (Zambia & TP …

