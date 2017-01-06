Full Names Of Shortlisted Candidates For 76RRI Pre-Screening Examination | Check Yours Here
Pre-Screening Examination will hold on January 7, 2017 nationwide in the centres published below. Shortlisted candidates are to attend the Pre-Screening Examination at the centre they had chosen when completing the application form.
Candidates that participated in the Pre-Screening Examination are to check this website on January 15, 2017 for the list of successful candidates for the Zonal Screening Exercise.
|Serial
|State
|Exam Centre
|Location
|Shortlist
|1
|Abia
|Ibeku High School
|Umuahia
|Abia
|2
|Adamawa
|Command Secondary School
|Gibson Jallo Cantonment, 23 Bde, Yola
|Adamawa
|3
|Akwa Ibom
|Christ the King College
|Uyo
|Akwa Ibom
|4
|Anambra
|Igwebuike Grammar School
|Awka
|Anambra
|5
|Bauchi
|Government Day Secondary School
|Shadawanka Barracks, Bauchi
|Bauchi
|6
|Bayelsa
|Bishop Dimi Grammar School
|Yenegoa
|Bayelsa
|7
|Benue 1
|Command Day Secondary School
|NASME, Makurdi
|Benue 1
|8
|Benue 2
|72 SF BN
|NASME, Makurdi
|Benue 2
|9
|Borno
|Command Day Secondary School
|Maimalari Cantonment, 21 Bde, Maiduguri
|Borno
|10
|Cross River 1
|Command Children School
|13 Bde, Calabar
|Cross River 1
|11
|Cross River 2
|Godwin Alli Cantonment
|13 Bde, Ogoja
|Cross River 2
|12
|Delta
|West End Mixed Secondary School
|4 Bde, Asaba
|Delta
|13
|Ebonyi
|Command Children School
|Abakaliki
|Ebonyi
|14
|Edo 1
|Army Children School Isior Barracks
|NASST, Benin City
|Edo 1
|15
|Edo 2
|NASEME Nichoho Barracks
|NASME, Auchi
|Edo 2
|16
|Ekiti
|Christ School
|Ado Ekiti
|Ekiti
|17
|Enugu
|Command Day Secondary School
|Abakpa Barracks, Enugu
|Enugu
|18
|FCT 1
|Command Day Secondary School
|Lungi Barracks, Abuja
|FCT 1
|19
|FCT 2
|Army Day Secondary School
|Mogadishu Cantonment, Abuja
|FCT 2
|20
|Gombe
|Government Secondary School Gombe
|301 (GS) Arty Regt
|Gombe
|21
|Imo
|Command Children School
|Obinze Barracks, Owerri
|Imo
|22
|Jigawa
|Jigawa State Polytechnic
|Dutse
|Jigawa
|23
|Kaduna 1
|Command Children School
|Ribadu Cantonment, Kaduna
|Kaduna 1
|24
|Kaduna 2
|Command Children School
|Dantunku, Waff Road, Kaduna
|Kaduna 2
|25
|Kaduna 3
|Nigerian Army Sch of Artillery
|Kachia
|Kaduna 3
|26
|Kano
|Command Children School
|Bukavu Barracks, 3 Bde, Kano
|Kano
|27
|Katsina
|Natsinta Day Secondary School
|35 Bn, Katsina
|Katsina
|28
|Kebbi
|Nagari College
|Birnin Kebbi
|Kebbi
|29
|Kogi 1
|Command Children School
|Maigumeri Barracks, HQ CAR, Lokoja
|Kogi 1
|30
|Kogi 2
|Kogi State University
|Ayangba
|Kogi 2
|31
|Kwara
|Command Children School
|Sobi Barracks, Ilorin
|Kwara
|32
|Lagos 1
|Command Day Secondary School
|Ikeja Cantonment, Lagos
|Lagos 1
|33
|Lagos 2
|Ojo Cantonment
|Ojo, Lagos
|Lagos 2
|34
|Nassarawa
|Government Secondary School
|Lafia
|Nassarawa
|35
|Niger
|Command Children School
|31 FAB, Minna
|Niger
|36
|Ogun
|Army Children School
|Alamala Barracks, Abeokuta
|Ogun
|37
|Ondo
|Army Children School
|Owena Barracks, Akure
|Ondo
|38
|Osun
|Osogbo Grammar School
|Osogbo
|Osun
|39
|Oyo
|Command Day Seconday School
|Ibadan
|Oyo
|40
|Plateau
|Command Children School
|Maxwell Khobe Cantonment, Jos
|Plateau
|41
|Rivers
|Command Children School
|Isaac Boro Barracks, 2 Bde, Port Harcourt
|Rivers
|42
|Sokoto
|Command Children School
|Giginya Barracks, 1 Bde, Sokoto
|Sokoto
|43
|Taraba
|Government Teachers College
|Jalingo
|Taraba
|44
|Yobe
|Government Day Secondary School
|Damaturu
|Yobe
|45
|Zamfara
|Gusau Secondary School Gusau
|1 BAD, Gusau
|Zamfara
