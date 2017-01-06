Pages Navigation Menu

Full Names Of Shortlisted Candidates For 76RRI Pre-Screening Examination | Check Yours Here

Posted on Jan 6, 2017

Pre-Screening Examination will hold on January 7, 2017 nationwide in the centres published below. Shortlisted candidates are to attend the Pre-Screening Examination at the centre they had chosen when completing the application form.

Nigerian Army Releases List Of Shortlisted Candidates For 76RRI | Pre-Screening Starts Tomorrow

Candidates that participated in the Pre-Screening Examination are to check this website on January 15, 2017 for the list of successful candidates for the Zonal Screening Exercise.

Serial State Exam Centre Location Shortlist
1 Abia Ibeku High School Umuahia Abia
2 Adamawa Command Secondary School Gibson Jallo Cantonment, 23 Bde, Yola Adamawa
3 Akwa Ibom Christ the King College Uyo Akwa Ibom
4 Anambra Igwebuike Grammar School Awka Anambra
5 Bauchi Government Day Secondary School Shadawanka Barracks, Bauchi Bauchi
6 Bayelsa Bishop Dimi Grammar School Yenegoa Bayelsa
7 Benue 1 Command Day Secondary School NASME, Makurdi Benue 1
8 Benue 2 72 SF BN NASME, Makurdi Benue 2
9 Borno Command Day Secondary School Maimalari Cantonment, 21 Bde, Maiduguri Borno
10 Cross River 1 Command Children School 13 Bde, Calabar Cross River 1
11 Cross River 2 Godwin Alli Cantonment 13 Bde, Ogoja Cross River 2
12 Delta West End Mixed Secondary School 4 Bde, Asaba Delta
13 Ebonyi Command Children School Abakaliki Ebonyi
14 Edo 1 Army Children School Isior Barracks NASST, Benin City Edo 1
15 Edo 2 NASEME Nichoho Barracks NASME, Auchi Edo 2
16 Ekiti Christ School Ado Ekiti Ekiti
17 Enugu Command Day Secondary School Abakpa Barracks, Enugu Enugu
18 FCT 1 Command Day Secondary School Lungi Barracks, Abuja FCT 1
19 FCT 2 Army Day Secondary School Mogadishu Cantonment, Abuja FCT 2
20 Gombe Government Secondary School Gombe 301 (GS) Arty Regt Gombe
21 Imo Command Children School Obinze Barracks, Owerri Imo
22 Jigawa Jigawa State Polytechnic Dutse Jigawa
23 Kaduna 1 Command Children School Ribadu Cantonment, Kaduna Kaduna 1
24 Kaduna 2 Command Children School Dantunku, Waff Road, Kaduna Kaduna 2
25 Kaduna 3 Nigerian Army Sch of Artillery Kachia Kaduna 3
26 Kano Command Children School Bukavu Barracks, 3 Bde, Kano Kano
27 Katsina Natsinta Day Secondary School 35 Bn, Katsina Katsina
28 Kebbi Nagari College Birnin Kebbi Kebbi
29 Kogi 1 Command Children School Maigumeri Barracks, HQ CAR, Lokoja Kogi 1
30 Kogi 2 Kogi State University Ayangba Kogi 2
31 Kwara Command Children School Sobi Barracks, Ilorin Kwara
32 Lagos 1 Command Day Secondary School Ikeja Cantonment, Lagos Lagos 1
33 Lagos 2 Ojo Cantonment Ojo, Lagos Lagos 2
34 Nassarawa Government Secondary School Lafia Nassarawa
35 Niger Command Children School 31 FAB, Minna Niger
36 Ogun Army Children School Alamala Barracks, Abeokuta Ogun
37 Ondo Army Children School Owena Barracks, Akure Ondo
38 Osun Osogbo Grammar School Osogbo Osun
39 Oyo Command Day Seconday School Ibadan Oyo
40 Plateau Command Children School Maxwell Khobe Cantonment, Jos Plateau
41 Rivers Command Children School Isaac Boro Barracks, 2 Bde, Port Harcourt Rivers
42 Sokoto Command Children School Giginya Barracks, 1 Bde, Sokoto Sokoto
43 Taraba Government Teachers College Jalingo Taraba
44 Yobe Government Day Secondary School Damaturu Yobe
45 Zamfara Gusau Secondary School Gusau 1 BAD, Gusau Zamfara

