Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

Full text of Donald Trump’s inaugural speech

Posted on Jan 20, 2017 in News | 0 comments

104231227-RTSWH27.530x298

On Friday, billionaire businessman, Donald J. Trump, was sworn in as the 45th president of the United States of America. After he took oath of office, he read out his inaugural speech, in which he stressed that Americans have taken back the reins of power. Trump thanked his predecessor, Barack Obama and his wife Michelle, […]

Got something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Full text of Donald Trump’s inaugural speech

This post was syndicated from Daily Post Nigeria. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Leave a Reply

Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.