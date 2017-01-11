Full text of President Obama’s farewell speech
Here’s the text of President Barack Obama’s farewell speech on Tuesday night in Chicago, as prepared for delivery. It’s good to be home. My fellow Americans, Michelle and I have been so touched by all the well-wishes we’ve received over the past few weeks. But tonight it’s my turn to say thanks. Whether we’ve seen […]
Full text of President Obama’s farewell speech
This post was syndicated from Daily Post Nigeria. Click here to read the full text on the original website.Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG