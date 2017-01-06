Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

FUNAAB refunds N4.7m to students – The Nation Newspaper

Posted on Jan 6, 2017 in Business | 0 comments


The Nation Newspaper

Got something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share
FUNAAB refunds N4.7m to students
The Nation Newspaper
The Independent Corrupt Practices and Other Related Offences Commission (ICPC) has forced the Federal University of Agriculture, Abeokuta (FUNAAB) to refund N4,760,000 to 952 undergraduates. The refund was the illegal charges levied the students for …
ICPC compels varsity to refund N4.7m to studentsGuardian
ICPC stops Nigerian University from extorting money from new studentsPremium Times
ICPC Recovers Over N4m For 952 StudentsNigeria Today

all 5 news articles »

This post was syndicated from Business - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Leave a Reply

Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.