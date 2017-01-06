In Edo Oshiomhole, Oyegun, others attend burial of ex-FIRS boss,Okauru’s mother – Pulse Nigeria
|
Guardian
|
In Edo Oshiomhole, Oyegun, others attend burial of ex-FIRS boss,Okauru's mother
Pulse Nigeria
Omoigui passed on at a Lagos hospital following complications from gunshot injuries she received from armed robbers. Published: 3 minutes ago; Pulse News Agency Local By NAN. Print; eMail · Adams Oshiomhole play. Adams Oshiomhole. (Nigeria Today) …
Grace Onaiwu Omoigui (Mama G) (1933 – 2016)
Funeral Mass Held for Madam Omoigui
This post was syndicated from World - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG