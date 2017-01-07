Pages Navigation Menu

Funke Akindele and Husband Launch Record Label

Posted on Jan 7, 2017 in Entertainment, Music | 0 comments

Nollywood actress, Funke Akindele and her husband, JJC Skillz have launched a record label known as Scene One Records. Artistes signed under the label include Mo’Eazy formerly signed under veteran, Darey Art-Alade, Ruby, Pearl (members of Gemstones), MartinsFeelz and Sonorous. Talking about the new record label, Funke Akindele said “When I met JJC, I loved…

