Funke Akindele and Husband Launch Record Label
Nollywood actress, Funke Akindele and her husband, JJC Skillz have launched a record label known as Scene One Records. Artistes signed under the label include Mo’Eazy formerly signed under veteran, Darey Art-Alade, Ruby, Pearl (members of Gemstones), MartinsFeelz and Sonorous. Talking about the new record label, Funke Akindele said “When I met JJC, I loved…
