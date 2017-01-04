Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

Stars storm JJC, Funke Akindele’s New Year/house warming party – The Nation Newspaper

Posted on Jan 4, 2017 in Entertainment | 0 comments


The Nation Newspaper

Got something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share
Stars storm JJC, Funke Akindele's New Year/house warming party
The Nation Newspaper
Things are sure looking rosy for award-winning Nollywood actress Funke Akindele Bello and her husband, JJC Skillz as the couple threw a star-studded new year/house warming party on Monday. The couple hosted the crème de la crème of the …
Funke Akindele, hubby launch Ibeju-Lekki homeVanguard
Funke Akindele, JJC Skillz More photos from couple's housewarming partyPulse Nigeria
Check out Funke Akindele's 7 bedroom multi million Naira mansionGhanaWeb

all 4 news articles »

This post was syndicated from Entertainment - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Leave a Reply

Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.