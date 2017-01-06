Funke Akindele, husband launch record label; sign Darey’s former artiste – TheCable
Funke Akindele, husband launch record label; sign Darey's former artiste
Akindele's husband, popularly known as JJC, is a singer/actor/music producer and he's expected to run the affairs of the label, Scene One Records. The entertainment power couple unveiled the artistes signed to the new record label during their recent …
