Funke Felix-Adejumo, Folorunsho Alakija, Matthew Ashimolowo, Tope Alabi, Sammie Okposo & More to Minister at the Third Edition of ‘Women on the Winning Edge’ this Weekend | January 14th & 15th

Women on the Winning Edge 2017 an annual event in its third edition is a female development initiative organized to help women reach their potential. This year’s event will see 16 exceptional speakers address a wide range of female focused issues over two days including Funke Felix Adejumo, Matthew Ashimolowo, Francina Norman, Nike Adeyemi, Joel […]

This post was syndicated from BellaNaija. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Email

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

