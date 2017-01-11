Funke Felix-Adejumo, Folorunsho Alakija, Matthew Ashimolowo, Tope Alabi, Sammie Okposo & More to Minister at the Third Edition of ‘Women on the Winning Edge’ this Weekend | January 14th & 15th
Women on the Winning Edge 2017 an annual event in its third edition is a female development initiative organized to help women reach their potential. This year’s event will see 16 exceptional speakers address a wide range of female focused issues over two days including Funke Felix Adejumo, Matthew Ashimolowo, Francina Norman, Nike Adeyemi, Joel […]
This post was syndicated from BellaNaija. Click here to read the full text on the original website.Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG