Funmi Iyanda: How I was almost married off at 16 – TheCable
|
TheCable
|
Funmi Iyanda: How I was almost married off at 16
TheCable
After saying she's not the marrying type, Funmi Iyanda, broadcaster and talk show host, has shared an account of how she was almost married off to an older man at 16. In a memoir on Medium, Iyanda described her childhood experiences and her reason for …
Why I Don't Want To Get Married – Funmi Iyanda
This post was syndicated from Entertainment - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG