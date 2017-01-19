Funmi Iyanda “I never wanted to be married,” Media personality says, Twitter reacts – Pulse.com.gh
|
Funmi Iyanda "I never wanted to be married," Media personality says, Twitter reacts
Pulse.com.gh
Funmi Iyanda has taken some serious lashing on Twitter for her sentiments on marriage, but its not like she cares. Published: 18.01.2017 , Refreshed: 3 minutes ago; Vwovwe Egbo. Print; eMail. Tweet. search. Image. Funmi Iyanda lindaikejisblog …
This post was syndicated from Entertainment - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG