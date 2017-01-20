FUPRE prepares students for industrial sector jobs

Federal University of Petroleum Resources, Effurun (FUPRE) has embarked on an industrial project in collaboration with Total Automation Concepts Ltd, an indigenous software company to ensure that students are prepared for the rigors of the industrial space when they graduate.

This is as part of using the concept of gamification, the University organized a competition, a first of its kind in Nigeria, to keep students abreast of how certain industries operate.

Gamification is the process of converting any real life process into a game such that it can be played and the user graded accordingly.

Utilization of games in education has been discovered through research to be an effective tool for teaching or creating an environment similar to the real thing. An expression which captures this concept states that, “If the Mountain cannot go to Mohammed then Mohammed would have to go to the Mountain”.

So, through industrial games students would have a feel of what the real thing looks like without stepping foot into any facility.

The competition was organized between two of the university’s colleges, the college of Technology and the college of Science in three stages.

At the end of the preliminary stages of the competition, the department of Chemical Engineering and department of Earth Science emerged victorious to represent the college of Technology and college of Science respectively at the grand finale. The applications utilized for all the stages were:

i. Alpha 1 Loading Depot (A1LD-1),

ii. Alpha 1 Production Platform (A1PP-1),

iii. Alpha 1 Waste Water Treatment Plant (A1WWTP-1),

iv. Alpha 1 Computer Based Test (A1CBT-1)

Prof. Akii Ibhadode, Vice Chancellor in his opening speech at the grand finale which took place in the university’s auditorium, advised the students to take full advantage of the opportunities provided by the developed applications and competition because it would set them above their peers from other universities upon graduation.

He promised them that a lot more industries would be covered in the near future and that arrangements would be made for the next edition of the competition to be between FUPRE and other universities that are willing to participate.

At the end of the industrial games competition, the department of Chemical Engineering beat the department of Earth Science to become the winner of the maiden edition of the competition. Various rewards were distributed amongst the participants as encouragement for their achievement.

Most of the students present at the event opined that the event was a welcomed development considering the fact that it would boost their confidence on graduation when combined with what they are taught in class as stated by the Vice Chancellor and hoped it would someday be infused into their curriculum to make learning abit more fun.

