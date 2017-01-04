Furious wife rams hubby’s van after catching him with his young lover (Photos)
A furious wife rammed into her husband’s van off the road and smashed into his young lover’s car after discovering their affair.
The reported road rage followed a fracas between the man, his wife and his lover in a car park in New South Wales, Australia.
One witness claimed the jealous wife also repeatedly drove her 4×4 into a car owned by the younger woman which was parked up at a nearby surf club.
The witness also claimed the wife assaulted both her husband and his mistress after they got out of their car.
A police source told Daily Mail Australia that the incident was a “domestic”, adding: “The wife found her hubby down the road with another girlfriend and she’s rammed him in his car.”
A Ford Ranger, a Ford Transit van and a yellow Kia were found damaged nearby.
No-one was injured but cops arrested a 58-year-old woman following the incident on December 30.
She was released without charge pending further investigation.
This post was syndicated from Nigerian: Breaking News In Nigeria | Laila's Blog. Click here to read the full text on the original website.
