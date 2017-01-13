Furyk appointed next US Ryder Cup captain – Tiffin Advertiser Tribune
|
Golfshake
|
Furyk appointed next US Ryder Cup captain
Tiffin Advertiser Tribune
Jim Furyk was appointed Wednesday as the U.S. captain for the 2018 Ryder Cup in France, where his team will try to win on European soil for the first time in 25 years. Furyk was a unanimous choice by the Ryder Cup committee last month. The former U.S. …
Furyk named USA Ryder Cup captain facing 25-year long jinx
Furyk named as US Ryder Cup captain for 2018 2 hours ago Golf
Will Furyk Succeed as America's Ryder Cup Captain?
This post was syndicated from Sports - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG