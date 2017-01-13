Pages Navigation Menu

Furyk appointed next US Ryder Cup captain – Tiffin Advertiser Tribune

Posted on Jan 13, 2017 in Sports


Golfshake

Furyk appointed next US Ryder Cup captain
Tiffin Advertiser Tribune
Jim Furyk was appointed Wednesday as the U.S. captain for the 2018 Ryder Cup in France, where his team will try to win on European soil for the first time in 25 years. Furyk was a unanimous choice by the Ryder Cup committee last month. The former U.S. …
