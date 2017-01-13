Furyk appointed US captain for 2018 Ryder Cup – Escanaba Daily Press
Escanaba Daily Press
Furyk appointed US captain for 2018 Ryder Cup
Jim Furyk was appointed Wednesday as the U.S. captain for the 2018 Ryder Cup in France, where his team will try to win on European soil for the first time in 25 years. Furyk was a unanimous choice by the Ryder Cup committee last month. The former U.S. …
