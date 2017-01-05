FUT Minna expels 700 students
The Federal University of Technology, Minna, has expelled 700 students. Their offences range from bad behaviour to poor academic performance in the 2015/2016 academic session. The Vice-Chancellor, Prof. Musbau Akanji, who made the disclosure on Thursday during the 30th matriculation ceremony of the University, said 5,141 new students were accepted for the 2016/2017 academic session. […]
