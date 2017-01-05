Pages Navigation Menu

FUT Minna expels 700 students

The Federal University of Technology, Minna, has expelled 700 students. Their offences range from bad behaviour to poor academic performance in the 2015/2016 academic session. The Vice-Chancellor, Prof. Musbau Akanji, who made the disclosure on Thursday during the 30th matriculation ceremony of the University, said 5,141 new students were accepted for the 2016/2017 academic session. […]

