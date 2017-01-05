Future Awards Africa Recognises Complete Sports’ Solomon Ojeagbase

Africa's biggest youth event, The Future Awards Africa held on the 18th of December 2016 at the Federal Palace Hotel in Lagos. The Award in its 11th year had in attendance dignitaries, celebrities and young Nigerians shaping the future.

The Future Awards Africa, also popularly known as The Future Awards, are a set of awards given by The Future Project (TFP), a social enterprise set up with a strong, practical commitment to human and capital development, especially in Africa. The Future Project is the largest home-grown network of policy-makers, business people, and other stakeholders in Young Africa.

We were introduced to the key players shaping the future in the 105 nominees identified across 21 categories. Complete Sports Senior Manager IT/ Marketing executive was one of them. He was nominated in the Professional Service category alongside Ifeyinwa Afe, Kenneth Okwor, Solomon Ojeagbase, Dr. Salihu Dasuki Nakande, and Chidiogo Akunyili. 29 year old Dr, Salihu Dasuki.

Solomon Ojeagbase who steers the Online department of Complete Sports is an MBA candidate at the prestigeous Lagos Business School, he has a background in International Relations from Covenant University and Business Information Technology at Kingston University London. His role in the organisation is to provide direction for growth of the website and other projects that spans across; IT, social media management, value added service (VAS), partnerships, and projects that drives revenue projections for the Company.

His contributions in the past eight years has seen the department grow from stage to stage in the value chain, the nomination this year however did not come as a surprise as Complete Sport Nigeria bagged three best sports website awards from three different awards institutions, namely; Top Sports Blog In Africa at the 2016 African Blogger Awards, organized by South Africa-based Webfluential, the Sports Website Of The Year from the UK-based TMT Media Awards and the Sports Website Of The Year in the 2016 Global Excellence Awards, organized by the UK-based Acquisition International magazine. He also won the Global Entrepreneurship Week (GEW) Nigeria pitch competition for his social impact project learningtreeng.com, the platform provides students with practice questions for major Nigerian examinations like JAMB and WAEC.

The event was well attended by Nigeria's political, cultural, media and entertainment elite. President-elect of Ghana Nana Akufo-Addo, Minister of Transportation, Rotimi Amaechi; CEO of Ebonylife TV, Mo Abudu; Minister of Solid Mineral Development, Kayode Fayemi; Editor of ThisDay Style, Ruth Osime; Jimi Agbaje, Linda Ikeji, Somkele Iyamah-Idhalama, Bolanle Olukanni, Chika Ike, Eunice Omole, Emmanuel Oyeleke, amongst others.

The keynote speech was given by the President Elect of The Republic of Ghana, Dr. Nana Akufo-Addo.

