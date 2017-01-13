Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

Future OLEDs will flex, go transparent, pump out sound, and more

Posted on Jan 13, 2017 in Business, Technology | 0 comments

OLED displays will soon replace LED/LCD displays in countless indoor venues, and we won’t just see these new screens, we’ll hear and interact with them. Check out our video from a private room at CES 2017 to see how.

Got something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

The post Future OLEDs will flex, go transparent, pump out sound, and more appeared first on Digital Trends.

This post was syndicated from Digital Trends. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Leave a Reply

Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.