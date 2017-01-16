FXTM adds trading in index, commodities CFDs for ECN accounts – Vanguard
|
Vanguard
|
FXTM adds trading in index, commodities CFDs for ECN accounts
Vanguard
Forex Time, FXTM has launched a Naira denominated trading accounts solely for citizens and residents of Nigeria, indicating FXTM's commitment in providing tailored products and services for investors within the country. FXTM, is a forex broker …
This post was syndicated from Business - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG