FXTM adds trading in index, commodities CFDs for ECN accounts

By Prince Okafor

Forex Time, FXTM has launched a Naira denominated trading accounts solely for citizens and residents of Nigeria, indicating FXTM’s commitment in providing tailored products and services for investors within the country.

FXTM, is a forex broker specializing in forex trading, Contract For Differences (CFDs), and other trading services.

This trading account, will allow Nigerian traders open cent accounts with N1,000, and Standard Accounts with N20,000, while also continuing to benefit from the excellent trading terms available across all FXTM’s Standard and Electronic Communication Network (ECN) accounts.

According to a research Analyst at FXTM, Mr. Lukman Otunuga, “Nigerian traders using the Naira denominated accounts can enjoy the excellent trading terms available across all our Standard and ECN accounts, which include instant execution and competitive spreads.

“Additionally, our local clients can benefit from floating leverage up to 1:1000, low deposits fees and instant withdrawals, and the ability to implement hedging strategies via the (Meta Trader 5) MT5 ECN account.

“Funding accounts is also more convenient than ever before, with a local bank wire transfer option available for the new Naira accounts. Our local clients can be assured of an excellent trading experience with us.”

He said that FXTM’s focuses on developing locally-tailored products and services as they aimed at supporting its clients around the world to ensure they relish their trading experience.

The post FXTM adds trading in index, commodities CFDs for ECN accounts appeared first on Vanguard News.

This post was syndicated from Vanguard News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

