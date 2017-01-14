Gabon Guinea-Bissau share points

Indications that earning points at the on going Afcon will not be a tea party emerged in the opening match as new comers Guinea Bissau held hosts Gabon to a 1-1 draw.

The African minnows scored a 91st minute equaliser through Juary Soares to claim a point in the Group A clash.

Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang looked to have secured all three points for the Panthers, but a reduction in tempo on the part of the hosts in the last 10 minutes of the match gave Guinea Bissau and edge and the much needed break to level.

Gabon’s first chance of the match fell to Malick Evouna on 20 minutes, but the China-based forward was unable to direct Aubameyang’s pin-point cross past the Guinea-Bissau goal-minder.

Zezinho then fired the visitors first shot in anger over the crossbar in the 31st minute before Mario Lemina saw his header attempt just wide of goal at the other end of the park.

The home side came out firing after the break with Denis Bouanga forcing Jonas Mendes into a good save in the 49th minute of the clash, and it would be the Strasbourg man to play a key role in the first goal of the showpiece.

Aubameyang popping up at the far post to poke home a precise cross by Bouanga three minutes later, 1-0 to Gabon.

The Borussia Dortmund forward squandered a glorious chance to double the lead in the 69th minute. Lemina doing excellent work to keep the ball in play before supplying the Panthers captain, who sent his volley attempt over the crossbar.

