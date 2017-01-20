Pages Navigation Menu

Gabriel Jesus Formally Completes Move To Manchester City

Posted on Jan 20, 2017 in Sports | 0 comments

Brazilian striker Gabriel Jesus has formally completed his move to Manchester City from Palmeiras, the football club announced on Thursday. The English side agreed to sign Jesus, 19, on a five-year contract in August, but he was immediately loaned back to Palmeiras until the end of the Brazilian season in December. After a few weeks training at …

