Gambia: Adama Barrow Takes Oath in Senegal, Gets UN Backing

Gambia’s President-elect Adama Barrow says he will be sworn in at the country’s embassy in neighbouring Senegal, as regional forces massed at the border to force incumbent Yahya Jammeh to quit after his election defeat.

In messages posted on his social media accounts, Barrow said the inauguration was going to take place as scheduled on Thursday in the Senegalese capital, Dakar.

Al Jazeera’s Nicolas Haque, reporting from Dakar, said representatives of West African heads of states were expected to attend the swearing-in ceremony, due to take place at 16:00 GMT.

“A very significant moment for the Gambian history,” Haque said.

There was a heavy security presence at Gambia’s Dakar-based embassy on Thursday afternoon. Embassy staff climbed onto the roof to replace the faded Gambian flag with a new one.

It was not clear how Barrow will travel to Gambia.

The UN Security Council has unanimously approved a resolution expressing “full support” to Gambia’s new President Adama Barrow.

The body is also calling on ex-leader Yahya Jammeh to step down and have condemned his attempts to usurp power from Barrow.

