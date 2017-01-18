Pages Navigation Menu

Gambia: Air Force confirms deployment of 200 men, fighter jets

Posted on Jan 18, 2017

Nigerian Air Force (NAF) has deployed to Senegal, a standby force tasked by ECOWAS Heads of State to enforce the December 1, 2016 election mandate in the The Gambia. NAF spokesman, Ayodele Famuyiwa, a Group Captain, in a statement said the deployment was part of Nigerian contingent of Economic Community of West African States Military […]

