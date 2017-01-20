Pages Navigation Menu

Gambia: Army chief backs Barrow, says will welcome them with flowers, make them a cup of tea

Gambia’s army chief General, Ousman Badjie said he recognized new President Adama Barrow as the new commander-and-chief and would not fight a regional force poised to depose Yahya Jammeh.

“We are going to welcome them with flowers and make them a cup of tea,” Badjie told Reuters in an interview today.

“This is a political problem. It’s a misunderstanding. We are not going to fight Nigerian, Togolese or any military that comes.”

Badjie had initially pledged loyalty to Barrow after the stunning announcement of his victory in the 1 December election.

He made a volte face again after Jammeh challenged Barrow’s election.

The army chief was seen yesterday in the streets of Banjul jubilating with the people after the swearing-in of Barrow in Dakar Senegal.

His pledge of loyalty to Barrow came as Jammeh prepares to leave the country, although he missed the 4pm deadline given by ECOWAS. Some reports said he was writing a last note before he departs to Guinea Conakry on exile.

