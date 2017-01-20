Gambia army chief recognizes President Barrow as commander-in-chief

Gambia’s army chief General Ousman Badjie told Reuters on Friday that he recognized new President Adama Barrow as the new commander-and-chief and would not fight a regional force poised to depose Yahya Jammeh, who has refused to step down.

“We are going to welcome them with flowers and make them a cup of tea,” Badjie said. “This is a political problem. It’s a misunderstanding. We are not going to fight Nigerian, Togolese or any military that comes.”

