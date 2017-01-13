Gambia: AU will not recognise Jammeh as President from January 19

The AU’s Peace and Security Council made this declaration after a meeting in Addis Ababa, the Ethiopian capital.

The post Gambia: AU will not recognise Jammeh as President from January 19 appeared first on Premium Times Nigeria.

This post was syndicated from Premium Times Nigeria. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

