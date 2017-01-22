Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

Gambia awaits new leader, but exiled one has right to return – CTV News

Posted on Jan 22, 2017 in Africa | 0 comments


CTV News

Got something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share
Gambia awaits new leader, but exiled one has right to return
CTV News
BANJUL, Gambia — Gambia's capital on Sunday was awaiting the arrival of the country's new leader and an era of democracy, hours after the authoritarian ruler of 22 years flew into exile with an extraordinary set of assurances from the international …
Gambia: A lesson for African dictatorsAljazeera.com
No immunity deal agreed for Gambia's Jammeh, Senegal minister saysChannel NewsAsia
Gambian leader leaves for life in exileThe Australian
Daily Mail –New Jersey Herald –Vanguard –Financial Times
all 83 news articles »

This post was syndicated from Africa - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Leave a Reply

Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.