Gambia: Barrow confirms Jammeh has agreed to vacate office

Posted on Jan 20, 2017 in News | 0 comments

New president of The Gambia, Adama Barrow, has confirmed that Yahyah Jammeh has agreed to step down. Barrow, who was sworn-in at the Gambian Embassy in Senegal on Thursday, announced this on his Twitter page on Friday. “I would like to inform you that Yahya Jammeh has agreed to step down. “He is scheduled to […]

