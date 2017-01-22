Gambia: Barrow promises all inclusive government

The Gambian President, Adama Barrow, on Saturday promised the citizens of his readiness to operate transparent and all-inclusive administration. Barrow said this while addressing newsmen in Dakar, Senegal. He said it was about time the country was repositioned to achieve greatness and development.

This post was syndicated from The NEWS. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

