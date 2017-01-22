Gambia: Barrow promises all inclusive government
The Gambian President, Adama Barrow, on Saturday promised the citizens of his readiness to operate transparent and all-inclusive administration. Barrow said this while addressing newsmen in Dakar, Senegal. He said it was about time the country was repositioned to achieve greatness and development.
