Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

Gambia: Barrow promises all inclusive government

Posted on Jan 22, 2017 in News | 0 comments

The Gambian President, Adama Barrow, on Saturday promised the citizens of his readiness to operate transparent and all-inclusive administration. Barrow said this while addressing newsmen in Dakar, Senegal. He said it was about time the country was repositioned to achieve greatness and development.

Got something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

This post was syndicated from The NEWS. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Leave a Reply

Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.