Gambia: Barrow to probe Jammeh for crimes against citizens

Gambia’s President, Adama Barrow, on Saturday disclosed that he would launch a “truth and reconciliation commission” to investigate possible crimes committed by the former leader of 22 years. Barrow, however, urged caution after an online petition called for Yahya Jammeh to be arrested, and not be granted asylum. “We aren’t talking about prosecution here, we […]

