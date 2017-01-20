Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

Gambia: Buhari a hypocrite for sending troops to remove Jammeh – Nnamdi Kanu’s lawyer, Ejiofor

Posted on Jan 20, 2017 in News | 0 comments

ejifor

A counsel to the embattled leader of the Indigenous People of Biafra, IPOB, Ifeanyi Ejiofor, has berated President Muhammadu Buhari for sending troops to the Gambia, stressing that such action was hypocritical. Recall that tension has continued to rise in The Gambia, following the refusal of Yahya Jammeh to step down as president after losing […]

Got something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Gambia: Buhari a hypocrite for sending troops to remove Jammeh – Nnamdi Kanu’s lawyer, Ejiofor

This post was syndicated from Daily Post Nigeria. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Leave a Reply

Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.