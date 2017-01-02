GAMBIA: Buhari Begins Role As Jammeh, Barrow ECOWAS Mediator
In the discharge of his mandate as President Muhammadu Buhari is set to begin his role as the Economic Community of West African States (ECOWAS) mediator for The Gambia, to prevail on the defeated and current president, Yahya Jammeh to hand over power to President-elect, Adama Barrow. As a follow up to the ECOWAS Summit…
