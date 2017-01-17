Pages Navigation Menu

Gambia Chief Judge pulls out of hearing on Jammeh’s case against Barrow

Chief Justice of The Gambia, Emmanuel Fagbenle, on Monday pulled out of a suit by President Yahya Jammeh to stop the inauguration of president-elect Adama Barrow on Thursday. “Given that the injunction affects me in my capacity as the Chief Justice, I will excuse myself from hearing it,” he said. “The motion therefore waits for […]

