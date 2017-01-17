Gambia Chief Judge pulls out of hearing on Jammeh’s case against Barrow
Chief Justice of The Gambia, Emmanuel Fagbenle, on Monday pulled out of a suit by President Yahya Jammeh to stop the inauguration of president-elect Adama Barrow on Thursday. “Given that the injunction affects me in my capacity as the Chief Justice, I will excuse myself from hearing it,” he said. “The motion therefore waits for […]
Gambia Chief Judge pulls out of hearing on Jammeh’s case against Barrow
This post was syndicated from Daily Post Nigeria. Click here to read the full text on the original website.Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG